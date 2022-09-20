Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
River Island
Blue Metallic Knit Top
£35.00
Buy Now
Review It
At River Island
Need a few alternatives?
Anthropologie
Porridge Shine Glam Tee
BUY
$68.00
Anthropologie
Diesel
Diesel Exposed-seam Cropped T-shirt
BUY
$106.00
Farfetch
Jing
Polka Dot Tie Neck Blouse
BUY
$25.99
$39.99
Jing
4th & Reckless
Annabella Knitted Cross Back Crop Top Khaki
BUY
£25.00
4th & Reckless
More from River Island
River Island
Black Diamante Embellished Butterfly Belt
BUY
$37.00
River Island
River Island
River Island Stripe Boyfriend Poplin Shirt In Blue
BUY
$63.00
ASOS
River Island
Black Sequin Halter Neck Maxi Dress
BUY
$278.00
River Island
River Island
Cream Embroidered Cropped Sleeveless Jacket
BUY
£45.00
River Island
More from Tops
Anthropologie
Porridge Shine Glam Tee
BUY
$68.00
Anthropologie
Diesel
Diesel Exposed-seam Cropped T-shirt
BUY
$106.00
Farfetch
Jing
Polka Dot Tie Neck Blouse
BUY
$25.99
$39.99
Jing
4th & Reckless
Annabella Knitted Cross Back Crop Top Khaki
BUY
£25.00
4th & Reckless
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted