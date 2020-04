SLVRLAKE

Blue London High-rise Straight-leg Jeans

$330.00

Buy Now Review It

At SSENSE

Straight-leg non-stretch denim jeans in blue. High-rise. Fading and whiskering throughout. Cropped leg. Five-pocket styling. Belt loops at waistband. Zip-fly. Silver-tone hardware. Contrast stitching in tan. Supplier color: Salt Flats 100% cotton. Made in United States.