Blue Lizard

Blue Lizard Sensitive Mineral Sunscreen With Zinc Oxide, Spf 50+, Water Resistant, Uva/uvb Protection With Smart Bottle Technology – Fragrance Free, 5 Oz

We love the reef - to help protect delicate coral reefs, BLUE LIZARD Sensitive sunscreen contains no oxybenzone or Octinoxate Mineral sunscreen, no chemical active ingredients - protects your skin by acting like thousands of tiny mirrors that reflect UV rays away before they enter your body Spf 50+ broad spectrum UVA/UVB protection- mineral active ingredients zinc oxide and titanium Dioxide provide broad spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays New! Sensitive mineral sunscreen with SPF 50+ protects your skin with BLUE LIZARD strongest UV protection yet. With 80 minutes of sweat and water resistance, you stay protected longer while swimming, during your run or whatever you love to do. This mineral formula uses zinc oxide and titanium Dioxide to protect your skin from harmful UVA and UVB rays without the use of potentially irritating chemical active ingredients. We love the Reef! To help protect fragile Reef ecosystems, BLUE LIZARD Sensitive sunscreens contain no oxybenzone or Octinoxate. With Smart bottle technology, you'll always know when harmful UV rays are present. Watch the bottle turn Blue in sunlight as a reminder that it's time for sunscreen. BLUE LIZARD Australian sunscreen has been trusted by dermatologists for over 20 years.