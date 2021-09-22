Sandy Liang x Target

Blue Light Filtering Cateye Glasses

At a glance Blue Light Filtering Fit & style Blue light glasses may help reduce eye strain and fatigue Black polycarbonate frames for a bold look Cateye frames for classic style Best suited to fit medium/large faces Specifications Material: Polycarbonate (Frame) Suggested Age: Adult Use Only Temple Style: Hinged Temple Dimensions: 2.37 Inches (H) X 5.7 Inches (W) X 5.7 Inches (L) Shape: Cateye Lens Color: Clear Lens Features: Blue Light Filtering Frame Color: Black Facial Fit: Medium/Large Eyewear Lens Width: 57 Millimeter Eyewear Bridge Width: 16 Millimeter Care & Cleaning: Care Instructions Not Provided Street Date: September 25, 2021 TCIN: 82614653 UPC: 195994250149 Item Number (DPCI): 251-10-0075 Origin: Imported Reading Glasses Disclaimer: Ready-to-wear non-prescription glasses are not intended to replace prescribed corrective lenses or examinations by an eye care professional. Continuous eye check-ups are necessary to determine your eye health status and vision needs. WARNING:Cancer and Reproductive Harm www.p65warnings.ca.gov www.p65warnings.ca.gov Description Playful style and functionality come together in the Blue Light Filtering Cateye Glasses from Sandy Liang x Target. These fashion glasses have blue light-filtering lenses that help to decrease the amount of blue light that reaches your eyes when looking at your devices, helping to reduce eye strain and fatigue. Black polycarbonate frames in a cateye shape have a standout look that makes the glasses equal parts practical and stylish. New York born and raised, Sandy Liang brings updated ’90s hometown nostalgia to Target for this limited edition Fall Designer Collection. With a sweet-meets-sporty approach, Sandy mixes fun style with wearable comfort to create iconic pieces with a sense of luxury and wit. Blue Light Filtering Blue light-blocking properties for added protection If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.