COASION

Blue Light Blocking Glasses

$25.99 $16.99

plastic frame Composite lens non-polarized Lens width: 48 millimeters DIMENSION - Lens Width: 48mm, Lens Height: 45mm, Nose Bridge: 15mm, Frame Width: 133mm, Temple Length: 143mm, Net Weight: 22g. MATERIAL – Solid but lightweight plastic frame, premium full metal temples, slightly yellow tint clear lenses, very durable, won’t break easily. DESIGN – Circle lenses with a slightly oval shape, along with distinctive rivets and temples, this is a pair of classic timeless eyewear. FEATURES ABOUT CA7031 COASION CA7031 clear lens anti blue light glasses is great for those who want to get eye protection while playing or working on computers, phones, or other device equipment. It is also gift packaged ready, Protective microfiber pouch, cleaning cloth, and mini repair kit screwdriver included, making it a wonderful yet practical gift idea for friends and family! LIFETIME BREAKAGE WARRANTY ON FRAME & LENS In case any broken problem happens, COASION provides lifetime after sale service for all products. 30 DAYS MONEY BACK GUARANTEE Please just let us know if you're not happy with your purchase within 30 days, and we'll take care of you. You have no risk to try. WHAT YOU WILL GET Glasses * 1 Soft Microfiber Pouch * 1 Soft Glasses Cloth * 1 Mini Screwdriver * 1 Exquisite Packaging * 1 CARE To clean your glasses, use water and soap avoiding all types of solvents or alcohol. Do not use dirty or abrasive cloths which could alter the features of their filters. Use only original accessories and spare parts. FIND OTHER COASION GLASSES http://www.amazon.com/shops/coasion