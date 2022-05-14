Spode

Blue Italian Hexigonal Vase

$77.50 $69.99

Buy Now Review It

HANDMADE TRADITION: Spode's Blue Italian is one of the most important designs in British ceramic history and celebrates its 200th anniversary in 2016. Twenty two pairs of hands make Blue Italian at Portmeirion Group's factory in Stoke-on-Trent. COUNTRYSIDE INSPIRATION: Blue Italian, the beautiful blue and white collection for which Spode is famous for, was launched in 1816 and has been in production ever since. The stunning Blue Italian collection features a finely detailed 18th century Imari Oriental border encompassing a scene inspired by the Italian countryside. TIMELESS DESIGNS: Spode's extraordinary Blue Italian design is known for bringing effortless charm and timeless style to homes across the globe since 1816. Over 200 years later, at the center of those special family moments, elegant dinner parties and as essential accent pieces in the home, Blue Italian is adored as an iconic British design. HIGH QUALITY COLLECTION: Each piece features a beautiful countryside scene and is renowned for its strength and durability, Spode's Blue Italian has something special for everyone, from gifts that will last a lifetime to the roasting dish that serves your family. PRODUCT SPECIFICATIONS: Package contains (1) Spode Blue Italian Hexigonal Vase. Made of Fine Porcelain. Measures 10.5 inches. Dishwasher Safe, Warm Oven Only, Microwave Safe, Freezer Safe. Features Spode's iconic Blue Italian design. Made in Stoke on Trent, England. Spode Blue Italian was made possible by Josiah Spode's perfection of blue under-glaze printing in 1784.This collection is a tapestry of blue scene's and figure's. Today we have an extensive collection of microwave and dishwasher safe dinnerware, giftware and accessories. This pattern also includes several oven to table items. The 10-1/2-inch Hexagonal Vase make's the perfect dining or home accessory.