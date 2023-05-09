Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Plants
FTD
Blue Hydrangea Plant & Lovepop® Pop-up Card
$68.00
Buy Now
Review It
At FTD
Need a few alternatives?
FTD
Blue Hydrangea Plant & Lovepop® Pop-up Card
BUY
$68.00
FTD
Urbanstems
Flower Subscription
BUY
$55.00
Urbanstems
ProFlowers
Best Day Bouquet
BUY
$69.00
ProFlowers
FLORA GUARD
Aluminum Garden Tool Set
BUY
$16.58
$25.89
Amazon
More from FTD
FTD
Hearts On Your Sleeve Bouquet
BUY
$85.00
FTD
FTD
Fiesta Bouquet
BUY
$58.50
$65.00
FTD
FTD
15 Stem Honey Bee Sunflower In Glass Vase
BUY
$65.00
$75.00
FTD
FTD
Warm Amber Bouquet
BUY
$49.60
$62.00
FTD
More from Plants
FTD
Blue Hydrangea Plant & Lovepop® Pop-up Card
BUY
$68.00
FTD
Urbanstems
Flower Subscription
BUY
$55.00
Urbanstems
ProFlowers
Best Day Bouquet
BUY
$69.00
ProFlowers
FLORA GUARD
Aluminum Garden Tool Set
BUY
$16.58
$25.89
Amazon
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted