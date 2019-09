Essential Antwerp

Blue Floral Print Maxi Slip Dress

£200.00

Buy Now Review It

At Essentiel Antwerp

Elegant and simple, this slip dress is a beautiful must-have for your wardrobe and can be worn year round. Pair it with a chunky sweater on cold nights or sandals in summer. Darts at chest. Lining. Maxi length. Side split. Relaxed fit. Light blue/Pink/Green.