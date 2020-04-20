Cost Plus World Market
Blue Fish Terracotta Pizza Oven
$149.99$89.99
At Cost Plus World Market
Handmade of terracotta with a sculptural fish head design, our decorative oven makes it easy to bake artisan wood-fired pizzas outdoors or inside your home wood oven. Burn dry wood at the back of this oven until it reaches around 660 degrees F and keep the fire burning to bake pizza after delicious pizza.
