Cost Plus World Market
Blue Fish Print Kitchen Towel
$5.99
At Cost Plus World Market
Our bright blue kitchen towel features illustration-style fish and a black border print, inspired by traditional Indian textile techniques. It adds oceanic style and a splash of color to your kitchen space.
Need a few alternatives?
More from Cost Plus World Market
Cost Plus World Market
Ivory Flokati Cushioned Everly Butterfly Chair
$229.99$160.99
fromCost Plus World Market
Cost Plus World Market
Bi Cast Leather Tyler Molded Chair Set Of 2
$399.98$239.98
fromCost Plus World Market