Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Earrings
Saf Safu
Blue Eden Love Earrings
€190.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Saf Safu
Our most wanted earrings now in a new colour. Little golden heart with baroque pearls. Clip on. Materials: 24 k gold plated brass, natural cultivated river pearl, Swarovski crystal Made in Italy
Need a few alternatives?
BaubleBar
Vina Druzy Drop Earrings
$36.00
$27.00
from
BaubleBar
BUY
BaubleBar
Dino Huggie Hoop Earring
$38.00
$28.50
from
BaubleBar
BUY
Spillo
18k Gold Vermeil Safety Pin Earrings
$52.00
$39.00
from
BaubleBar
BUY
BaubleBar
Celestial Drops
$36.00
$27.00
from
BaubleBar
BUY
More from Saf Safu
Saf Safu
Forbidden Apple Earrings
$250.00
from
Saf Safu
BUY
Saf Safu
Little Heart & Hand Earrings
$135.00
from
Saf Safu
BUY
Saf Safu
Eden Love Earrings
$234.00
from
Saf Safu
BUY
More from Earrings
BaubleBar
Vina Druzy Drop Earrings
$36.00
$27.00
from
BaubleBar
BUY
BaubleBar
Dino Huggie Hoop Earring
$38.00
$28.50
from
BaubleBar
BUY
Spillo
18k Gold Vermeil Safety Pin Earrings
$52.00
$39.00
from
BaubleBar
BUY
BaubleBar
Celestial Drops
$36.00
$27.00
from
BaubleBar
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted