Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Kitchen
Rose & Grey
Blue Dappled Cake Plate
£14.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Rose & Grey
This small dappled effect side plate is perfect for tea parties to serve a slice of delicious cake on.
Need a few alternatives?
In A Strange Land
Hammered Brass Vase
£50.00
from
In A Strange Land
BUY
Amazon
Striped Tassel Tablecloth
$13.99
from
LuckyHouseHome
BUY
Lipper International
Lipper International 1174 Acacia Wave Serving Bowl For
$22.99
from
Amazon
BUY
Mikasa
Savona Dinnerware Set, Service For 4
$199.99
$119.99
from
Amazon
BUY
More from Rose & Grey
Rose & Grey
Lake Speckled Mug
£8.00
from
Rose & Grey
BUY
Rose & Grey
Letter Plate - C
£14.00
from
Rose & Grey
BUY
More from Kitchen
Nambé
Nambé Tilt Wine Chiller
$100.00
from
Bloomingdale's
BUY
Hip
Water Bottle Flask With Silicone Sleeve
$17.00
from
Amazon
BUY
Re-Found Objects
Rickshaw Art Vases
£525.00
£262.00
from
Re-Found Objects
BUY
fair trade
Fair Trade Papyrus Meteorite Vase
£34.95
from
Natural Collection
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted