Farm Rio

Blue Cool Leopard Ruffle Maxi Dress

$265.00 $212.00

Buy Now Review It

At Farm Rio

Blue is actually a lucky color around here: the Blue Cool Leopard Ruffled Maxi Dress can prove us right! It features an easy fit with a V neck to show some skin and ruffled detailing all around for that cute touch you love. Don’t worry: nobody’s judging if you wear your dress on repeat <3