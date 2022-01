Farm Rio

Blue Cool Leopard Long Reversible Puffer Jacket

$350.00

You didn’t even know you needed this staple that much! The Blue Cool Leopard Long Reversible Puffer Jacket is here to be in your wardrobe forever (and also a part of pretty much all your outfits during cold seasons!). Besides the cozy fit (a warm hug, huh?!), you can choose which side of this long puffer jacket matches your mood. We can assure you both of them are jaw-dropping picks!