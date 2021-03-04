Torrid

Blue Chambray Button Front Skater Midi Dress

$69.50 $45.17

At Torrid

Additional Information Details With a V-neck, faux button front, and adjustable straps, this skater dress is perfect for a picnic in the park or brunch with friends. Chambray woven fabric V-neck Faux button front Sleeveless; adjustable straps Smocked back panel Stretch waist Front pockets CONTENT + CARE Lyocell Wash cold; dry low Imported plus size dresses SIZE + FIT Model is 5'6", size 1 Size 2 measures 48” from shoulder More Details Shipping & Returns