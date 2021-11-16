YellowTreeCoShop

Blue Celestite Cluster

Celestite is a sweet blue crystal, with a lovely gentle uplifting vibration. A cluster of this lovely blue stone in your room is excellent for youor emotional state as it is calming and uplifting. Origin : Madagascar Size X Large: 3 x 2 inch ( aprox) Weight Large : 300 - 500 g Size Large: 2.5 x 2 inch Weight Large : 200 - 300 g Size Medium: 2 x 1.5 inch Weight Medium : 100 - 200 g Size Small: 1.5 x 1.5 inch Weight Small : 60 - 100 g Size X Small: 1 x 1.5 inch Weight Small : 40 - 60 g Note: You will get a random piece from lot. In pictures Large, Medium and Small Size shown. *********************************************************************************************** It has strong metaphysical properties that will help you to develop the gift of prophecy, and other psychic abilities. It aids mental clarity as it clears and sharpens mental faculties. I While it seems on the surface to just be a crystal with a sweet and gentle energy, it has a strong stimulating effect on spiritual and psychic gifts. Celestite , Blue Celestite Cluster , Celestite Cluster, Raw Celestite , Raw Celestite Cluster , Blue Celestite Crystal , Blue Celestite