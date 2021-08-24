Blue Buffalo

True Solutions Blissful Belly Digestive Care Formula Dry Dog Food

Description If your furry friend suffers from a sensitive tummy then try Blue Buffalo True Solutions Blissful Belly Natural Digestive Care! This scrumptious adult dry dog food is formulated by Blue Buffalo’s team of veterinarians and animal nutritionists. It’s crafted with real chicken for high quality protein, and features other natural ingredients, too! Packed with vitamins, minerals as well as other nutrients, this recipe is gentle on bellies and also contains prebiotic fiber to support healthy digestion. Key Benefits Prebiotic fiber helps promote digestive health, making this recipe paw-fect for sensitive stomachs. Crafted with natural ingredients and enhanced with vitamins, minerals and other nutrients, plus LifeSource Bits, which are rich in antioxidants. Features real chicken first along with fruits, veggies and plenty of fiber, so it’s gentle on digestion for your dog’s sensitive tummy. A science-based kibble made without chicken (or poultry) by-product meals or other common food allergens like corn, wheat or soy. 100% free from artificial flavors and preservatives. See all items by Blue Buffalo Item Number 218287 Weight 24.0 pounds Lifestage Adult Breed Size Small Breeds, Medium Breeds, Large Breeds Food Form Dry Food Special Diet Sensitive Digestion, No Corn No Wheat No Soy