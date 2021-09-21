Rhool

Blue And Brown Mottled Glaze Donut Circle Display Vase

£28.00

Stoneware Deco styled, circle vase for dried flowers or as a show piece. This is one is the blue version of our Green Donut vase. It has a very beautiful blue and brown mottled glaze and an organic feel to it. As these pieces are handmade and hand glazed, each one is different to the next, with variations in colour and glaze pattern, which we love! An interesting take on the current doughnut trend for vases....this one will set you apart from your friends who all have that white one... Product Details: L18cm x H19.5cm x W6cm Green/Brown Glazed Stoneware. Due to the nature of the glaze and item being handcrafted, colour variations may occur. Other specifications: This item is only for decoration. Do not fill with water. UK and NI Small Parcel 2-4 Working Days - £4.95 Jersey, Guernsey & Isle of Man - Please contact for price. No hassle returns policy within 14 days of delivery. Please see our Refund and Returns page here