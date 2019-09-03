Biore

Blue Agave + Baking Soda Instant Warming Clay Mask

C$9.99

Buy Now Review It

At Shoppers Drug Mart

Butylene Glycol, Zeolite, Kaolin, PEG-8, Methyl Gluceth-20, Cellulose, Sodium Bicarbonate, Talc, Lauryl Methacrylate/Glycol Dimethacrylate Crosspolymer, Parfum, Dimethicone, Octyldodecanol, Hydroxypropylcellulose, Menthol, Disodium EDTA, BHT, Aqua, Agave Tequilana Leaf Extract, CI 42090Ingredients are subject to change at the manufacturer's discretion. For the most complete and up-to-date list of ingredients, refer to the product packaging.