Only at ULTA!All your blowout besties! The limited-edition Blowout N' Go Out kit features the sought-after Drybar Buttercup Blow Dryer and everything you need to create the perfect blowout at home!A $291 Value!Kit Includes:Buttercup Blow Dryer - Ultra-powerful 1875 watt motor and Ionic Technology provide the shiniest, frizz-free blowouts in 20% less time than most professional dryers!Super Lemon Drop Detangling Brush - The ultimate detangler for wet OR dry hair works through tangles without tugging or pulling.Travel Size On The Rocks Clarifying Charcoal Shampoo ( 1.7 oz)- Activated charcoal helps remove impurities and product buildup without stripping or drying out hair.Travel Size On The Rocks Lightweight Conditioner (1.7 oz)- Lightweight formula conditions dry hair without weighing it down.Travel Size Prep Rally Prime & Prep Detangler (2.0 oz)- Formulated with Biotin, Vitamins B & C and UV blockers, this lightweight detangler protects hair from heat (up to 450 F) and preps hair for optimal performance of styling products.Travel Size Detox Dry Shampoo (1.4 oz)- Super-absorbent formula eliminates oils and impurities, leaving hair looking and feeling clean and refreshed with extra volume and a matte finish. Travel Size Triple Sec 3-in-1 Finishing Spray (1.6 oz)- Creates tousled, sexy texture. Provides lasting volume, fullness and freshness.Hold Me Hair Clips (3) - These essential clips hold small to large sections of hair without leaving dents or tugging at strands.