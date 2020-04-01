Better Love

Blowfish Clitoral Stimulator

$54.00 $21.60

Looking for something to treat your clitoris like the queen she is? Then grab the Blowfish Silicone Clitoral Stimulator! Choose between suction stimulation or a magic tongue to caress your most erogenous zone! 2 sex toys in 1? Highlights:2 Sides of Pleasure!100% Waterproof7 Suction ModesMagic Tongue Function List Price: $54.00 Product Description Welcome to a new world of sex toys! With the Blowfish from Better Love, not only do you get to experience the joy of touch-less suction stimulation with 7 suction modes, but you'll also get to experience a magic tongue. Magic tongue? Yes! This magic tongue mimics real oral sex and will have your eyes rolling in the back of your head from a mind-blowing amazing orgasm! Don't just take our word for it! Grab yours now! We recommend to clean your product before and after each use with soap and water. Only use water-based lubes with this product. Highlights: Double Sided for Different Stimulation 100% Waterproof 7 Suction Modes Magic Tongue Function Body-Safe Silicone USB Rechargeable 