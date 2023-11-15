Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Hair Care
Mermade Hair
Blow + Wave Kit
£129.00
£64.50
Buy Now
Review It
At Mermade Hair
Need a few alternatives?
GHD
Gold Hair Straightener Festive Gift Set
BUY
£189.00
GHD
Color Wow
Dream Coat Supernatural Spray 200ml
BUY
£22.95
£27.00
Sephora
Olaplex
Smooth Your Style Hair Kit
BUY
£29.45
£37.00
Look Fantastic
Mermade Hair
Blow + Wave Kit
BUY
£64.50
£129.00
Mermade Hair
More from Mermade Hair
Mermade Hair
Blow + Wave Kit
BUY
£64.50
£129.00
Mermade Hair
Mermade Hair
No-crease Clips
BUY
$10.00
The Iconic
Mermade Hair
25mm Pro Waver Mini Pink
BUY
$87.20
$109.00
Oz Hair & Beauty
Mermade Hair
Blow Dry Brush
BUY
$87.20
$109.00
Mermade Hair
More from Hair Care
GHD
Gold Hair Straightener Festive Gift Set
BUY
£189.00
GHD
Revolution Haircare
10pk Mega Hair Roller Gift Set
BUY
£10.69
£15.00
Amazon
Color Wow
Dream Coat Supernatural Spray 200ml
BUY
£22.95
£27.00
Sephora
Olaplex
Smooth Your Style Hair Kit
BUY
£29.45
£37.00
Look Fantastic
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted