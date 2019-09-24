Search
Products fromShopBeautyTools
Bed Head

Blow Out Freak One Step Dry + Volume

$59.99
At Ulta Beauty
The Bed Head Blow Out Freak One-Step volume booster dryer with built-in Tourmaline Ceramic Technology helps reduce frizz, and brings shine to dull hair for a smooth, glossy finish every time.
Featured in 1 story
All The New Products Coming To Ulta In August
by Thatiana Diaz