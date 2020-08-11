Ivy's Tea Co.

Pusha called it a Surgical Summer. That's right. Here's our contribution: Blow, a summertime favorite and its bound to impress you with its light taste and beautiful blue color. Product Details: 0.5 oz of loose leaf tea, 10-12 single servings Caffeine content: Zip zero Taste: A mild, earthy with a light sweetness, quite similar to a superior quality green tea. Benefits: Supports mood improvement Supports better brain function Aphrodisiac particularly for women Ingredients: Jasmine Flowers, Lemongrass, and Butterfly Pea Flowers Pairs Well With: Lemonade Brunch at home - we hate crowds