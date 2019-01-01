Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Bershka
Blouse With Lace Insert Detail
$25.90
Buy Now
Review It
At Bershka
Need a few alternatives?
Topshop
Poplin Wrap Shirt
$60.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Antipodium
Cry Baby Tee
$115.50
from
American Two Shot
BUY
H&M
Imitation Leather Camisole Top
$29.95
from
H&M
BUY
Rebel Wilson For Torrid
Koala Tee
$38.50
from
Torrid
BUY
More from Bershka
Bershka
Striped Paperbag Pants
$29.90
from
Bershka
BUY
Bershka
Hawaiian Shirt With Front Knot
£15.99
£3.99
from
Bershka
BUY
Bershka
Blazer With Rolled-up 3/4 Sleeves
£29.99
from
Bershka
BUY
Bershka
Transparent Bag With Zebra Print
$35.90
$7.90
from
Bershka
BUY
More from Tops
Little High Little Low x CT
Dreams T
$98.00
from
Little High Little Low
BUY
Violeta By Mango
Oversized Shirt
$79.99
from
Mango
BUY
Mary Katrantzou
Orla Top
$985.00
from
11 Honore
BUY
H&M
Ribbed Turtleneck Top
$9.99
from
H&M
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted