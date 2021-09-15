Anthropologie

Blossom Maxi Dress

$170.00

Buy Now Review It

At Anthropologie

Style No. 4130916210031; Color Code: 069 With a subtly textured finish, this maxi dress delivers sophistication and poise in one easy-to-style silhouette. Pair it with strappy sandals for dinner with a loved one or cocktails under the stars. Cotton; modal lining Puffed sleeves V-neck Side slant pockets Maxi silhouette Pullover styling Machine wash Imported Dimensions Standard falls 49.25" from shoulder; hem hits at the ankle Petite falls 45.75" from shoulder; hem hits at the ankle Plus falls 51.5" from shoulder; hem hits at the ankle Model Notes Model is 5'9"