Melanie Martins

Blossom In Winter

£7.14

Petra, a seventeen-year-old Dutch-American and the only heir of finance tycoon Roy Van Gatt, has always had her life rigorously planned and supervised by her strict father. From her internship at his hedge fund firm on Wall Street to her degree in Economics at Columbia University, Petra is all set for a bright future in finance.But everything falls apart when she develops a dangerous relationship with her father’s business partner and utmost confident, Alexander Van Dieren. A Dutch nobleman, known as an unrepentant heartbreaker, twenty-three years her senior, and who is, above all else, her beloved godfather.A twisted obsession for some, unconditional love for others, but one thing is sure: it’s a relationship that might cost them everything...