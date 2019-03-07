Kurt Geiger London

Blossom Floral-embroidered Fabric Sandals

£97.00

Buy Now Review It

At Selfridges

This season is all about chunky sandals, and Kurt Geiger London offers a characteristically ahead of the curve and utterly chic take on the trend with the Blossom pair. Featuring fabric straps in a criss-cross design, the shoe has elegant floral embroidery and contrasting ribbon detail. Sitting on a platform jute sole, the shoe is both comfortable and contemporary, the kind of choice to wear with both flared pants or mini dresses alike.