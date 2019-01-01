Briogeo

Blossom & Bloom Ginseng + Biotin Volumizing Shampoo

Which hair type is it good for?✔ Straight✔ Wavy✔ Curly✔ Coiled✔ Tightly Coiled A sulfate-free formula that effectively cleanses without removing essential oils or dulling the look of hair. Key benefits:- Cleanses without stripping- Creates fuller-looking hair- Supports long-term growthIf you want to know more The multi-benefit approach of Blossom & Bloom™ Ginseng + Biotin Volumizing Shampoo works to enhance the look of volume without drying, sticky, or stiff after-effects. Its 98 percent naturally-derived formula is infused with follicle-stimulating ginger, ginseng, and biotin to provide immediate fullness and long-term growth benefits. Vitamin B5 works to strengthen tresses from root to tip, while maltodextrin, a natural sugar starch, helps to thicken and separate strands for more lush and voluminous-looking locks. What else you need to know: This product is free of gluten, silicones, DEA, artificial fragrances, and synthetic dyes. It is vegan-friendly and cruelty-free.The Briogeo brand was inspired by a family tradition of making natural beauty products at home in the kitchen of founder Nancy Twine. Nancy believes the answer to beautiful, healthy, and charismatic hair exists within nature's own ingredients.Clean at Sephora When you spot our Clean seal, you can be sure weve checked that this brands product is made without the ingredients you told us youd most like to avoid. Clean at Sephora™ is formulated without: Sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, triclosan, triclocarban. All skincare, hair, and makeup brands with the Clean Seal have less than one percent of synthetic fragrances.