Bloomingville

Bloomingville Black Natural Water Hyacinth Table

$105.69

Buy Now Review It

Perfect addition to any room needing some tropical flair Place decorative objects on top Table is 18-1/4" Round x 18"H Natural finish gives an airy and understated look 18-1/4" Round x 18"H This Black Hand-Woven Natural Water Hyacinth Table is the perfect addition to any room needing some tropical flair. Place decorative objects on top, coffee table books and magazines, or leave it as an accent table to utilize it in the best way. This table is 18-1/4" Round x 18"H. The natural finish gives an airy and understated look.