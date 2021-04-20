TWAromaticsandCo

Blooming White Jasmine, Hand Poured Soy Candle

Blooming White Jasmine is floral scents with citrus and earthy notes to create a balanced spring scent. Candles can be burned in spaces such as the Living Room, Home Office, Kitchen, Entryway, Bedroom and/or Bathroom. They provide a pleasant aromatic experience and complements the decor of your home and personal spaces. Scent Notes Include: Green Leaves, Citrus, Neroli, Jasmine, Powder and Patchouli Burn Time: 45+ Hours Product Info: 8.5oz Hand Poured Soy Candle in a Glass Libbey Tumbler that is crafted in Richmond, VA. Product Use Info: - First Burn: Most Important and creates a "memory" for the candle. - Ensure when the candle is burned that it melts all the way to the edge of the container and creates a full melt pool. - Burn in 3 to 4 hour increments to ensure you get the most of the burn time. - Trim wick to 1/4 inch in height and keep the wick clean - Do not burn near a window/drafty area or near items that can obstruct the flame. - Stop burning when there is about 1/4 inch in height of wax remaining.