Origins

Blooming Sheer™

$20.00

Buy Now Review It

At Origins

What It Is: Kissed by nature. Naturally pretty & nourishing, this lip balm made with 12 flowers gives a hint of sheer & glossy, just-bloomed color as it hydrates for a petal-soft pout. Available in 8 fresh-picked shades. What It Does: The power of nature meets the proof of science. Infused with Crushed Petals, repurposed Buttery Flower Waxes, Flower Honeys & Essential Oils. This nourishing lip balm hydrates & conditions lips for hours. Plus, a hint of sheer & glossy just-bloomed color gives you a naturally pretty pout. We Formulate Without: Parabens, phthalates, sodium lauryl sulfate, propylene glycol, mineral oil, DEA, petrolatum, paraffin, polyethylene beads, formaldehyde & animal ingredients* *except cruelty-free honey & beeswax Ingredients: 12 FLOWERS From Lavender to Rose, we infused a dozen Flowers into our lip-loving colors. Crushed Petals, repurposed Buttery Flower Waxes from perfumeries & Wildflower Honey help condition & protect your pout from dryness while helping give our lipstick its petal-soft texture. Essential Oils scent the shades. Inspired by nature & made with nature, Blooming Sheer™ brings out your natural beauty.