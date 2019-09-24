Blooming Sheer™
$20.00
What It Is:
Kissed by nature. Naturally pretty & nourishing, this lip balm made with 12 flowers gives a hint of sheer & glossy, just-bloomed color as it hydrates for a petal-soft pout. Available in 8 fresh-picked shades.
What It Does:
The power of nature meets the proof of science. Infused with Crushed Petals, repurposed Buttery Flower Waxes, Flower Honeys & Essential Oils. This nourishing lip balm hydrates & conditions lips for hours. Plus, a hint of sheer & glossy just-bloomed color gives you a naturally pretty pout.
We Formulate Without:
Parabens, phthalates, sodium lauryl sulfate, propylene glycol, mineral oil, DEA, petrolatum, paraffin, polyethylene beads, formaldehyde & animal ingredients*
*except cruelty-free honey & beeswax
Ingredients:
12 FLOWERS
From Lavender to Rose, we infused a dozen Flowers into our lip-loving colors. Crushed Petals, repurposed Buttery Flower Waxes from perfumeries & Wildflower Honey help condition & protect your pout from dryness while helping give our lipstick its petal-soft texture. Essential Oils scent the shades. Inspired by nature & made with nature, Blooming Sheer™ brings out your natural beauty.