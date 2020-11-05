Brennan Clarke and Taylor Morgan

Blooming Lollipops

Savor creative combinations like lavender-lemongrass and strawberry-basil, then plant the stick. These delightful lollies are a daydream come true. One day, Brennan Clarke was thinking about how he could inspire special memories like the ones he has of gardening with his grandma: What if a lollipop could grow an herb or flower? Voila! Eight all-natural botanical flavors on seed-filled sticks. Savor creative yet delicious combinations like lavender-lemongrass and strawberry-basil, then plant the whole stick—the seeds are embedded right in it—to grow the herb or flower. Next, tap into your patience: in about three months, with the right care, you'll have your edible plant. Farm to table, then back again—what a memorable treat. Handmade by Brennan Clarke and Taylor Morgan in California.