MacKenzie-Childs

Blooming Coupe

$92.00 $64.40

Buy Now Review It

At MacKenzie-Childs

Delicate toile flowers, soft gold and colored lustres, and hand-painted Courtly Checks® and Stripes add instant sophistication and opulence to the Blooming Coupe. Mouth-blown, hand decorated Eastern European glass; beautiful, tall, elegant, and so perfect with Parchment Check™.