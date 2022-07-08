Bloomeffects

Natural Tulip Dew Drops

$55.00 $41.25

Buy Now Review It

A Multivitamin Super Juice For The Face, Formulated With Niacinamide, 28 Dutch Plant + Botanical Extracts, To Deliver Instantly Dewy + Glowing Skin With Just A Few Drops, This Flowering Skincare Formula Enriched With Vitamin B3 (Niacinamide), C, D & E Along With Squalane, Helps To Improve Uneven Skintone And Texture While Delivering An Instantly Brighter, All-Day Dewy Glow Our Clean, Safe, Wildly Effective Formulas Infused With Our Breakthrough Proprietary Dutch Tulip Complex From Holland Give The Skin A Coveted, Youthful Glow While Helping To Protect Our Precious Environment Formulated WITHOUT: Parabens, Sulfates, Phthalates, Fragrance, Synthetic Dyes All Of Our Products Are Formulated With Our Bloomeffects Proprietary Dutch Tulip Complex - Rich In Antioxidants, Natural Moisturizing Factors, And Amino Acids For Softer, Smoother, & Glowingly Hydrated Skin