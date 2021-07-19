Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Décor
&klevering
Bloom Vase
£12.99
£9.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Trouva
This cute little vase will steal everyone's heart. It will look gorgeous with or without flowers! Size: 11 x Ø 7.5 cm
Need a few alternatives?
Oliver Bonas
Positive Vibes Framed Wall Art
BUY
£50.00
£65.00
Oliver Bonas
Nordal Denmark
Tall Terracota 2 Handles Promise Clay Vase
BUY
£46.49
£51.49
Trouva
Trouva
The Scandi-inspired Wedding Box
BUY
£65.00
Trouva
Kitty's Vintage Vault
Vintage 1930s Frameless Mirror Art Deco Wall Mirror
BUY
£135.00
Etsy
More from &klevering
&klevering
Set Of Four Blue Tortoise Tumblers
BUY
£30.00
£50.00
Trouva
&klevering
Set Of Four Blue Tortoise Tumblers
BUY
£30.00
£50.00
Trouva
&klevering
Checked Photo Frame 10.5cm X 8cm
BUY
£10.00
Selfridges
&klevering
Small Rectangle Check Photo Frame
BUY
£10.00
Liberty London
More from Décor
House Doctor
Walls Clear Lozenge Mirror
BUY
£160.00
£210.00
Trouva
Ferm Living
Shell Pot Off-white Designed
BUY
£79.49
£93.99
Trouva
Bloomingville
Cane Mirror
BUY
£35.00
£70.00
Trouva
Projektityyny
Sametti Velvet Lavender Cushion
BUY
£40.00
£55.00
Trouva
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted