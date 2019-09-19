Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Wallets
Gucci Beauty
Bloom Pochette
$75.00
$37.50
Buy Now
Review It
At eBay
Light tan/very off white with green design.
Need a few alternatives?
Beklina
1980’s Sneaker Pouch
$45.00
from
Beklina
BUY
Society6
Carry-all Pouch
$16.99
from
Society6
BUY
Patriae
Patriae Everything Pouch
$48.00
from
Garmentory
BUY
Bag Sir
Looper Pocket Bag
$195.00
from
Genuine People
BUY
More from Gucci Beauty
Gucci Beauty
203 Mildred Rosewood, Rouge À Lèvres Voile Lipstick
$38.00
from
Gucci
BUY
Gucci Beauty
206 Katrin Sand, Rouge À Lèvres Voile Lipstick
$38.00
from
Gucci
BUY
More from Wallets
Dagne Dover
Accordion Travel Wallet
$75.00
$55.00
from
Dagne Dover
BUY
Oliver Bonas
Extra Small Makeup Bag
$12.00
from
Oliver Bonas
BUY
Beklina
1980’s Sneaker Pouch
$45.00
from
Beklina
BUY
Kalmore
Classic Billfold
$13.99
$12.59
from
Amazon
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted