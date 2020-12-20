Babeland

Bloom Intimate Vibrating Body Pump

The Bloom Body Pump is an automatic suction cup that comes with 4 interchangeable silicone rims designed to stimulate your erogenous zones. The ergonomically designed handle features 7 vibration patterns and 7 suction functions, allowing for 49 sensory experiences for you to enjoy. The outline of the cups follow the natural curve of the body, which helps form a stronger seal on your vulva, clitoris, frenulum and nipples. The Bloom is easy to operate with its intuitive controls and can be enjoyed hands-free once a proper seal is formed around the body. It includes an instant air release button that’ll quickly vent air, allowing for swift removal. Charging time of 120 minutes yields 60 minutes of play on the highest speed and 90 minutes on the lowest. The Bloom is splash proof, USB rechargeable and includes a travel bag for discreet storage.