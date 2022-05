Gucci

Bloom Eau De Toilette 50ml

£66.00

Buy Now Review It

At Selfridges

Gucci Gucci Bloom eau de toilette Application: This Gucci perfume is great for everyday use. It is ideal for Spring and Summer wear. Fragrance Family: Floral Notes: Tuberose flower, jasmine, rangoon creeper, neroli accord Available in 50ml, 100ml