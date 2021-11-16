Beekman 1802

Bloom Cream Daily Probiotic Moisturizer

$54.00 $37.80

At Ulta Beauty

Bloom Cream is a breakthrough daily moisturizer that goes beyond the glow - to make your skin bloom! Feed your living skin's microbiome a shot of Beekman 1802's unique probiotic complex to restore healthy, youthful radiance and see your skin in full bloom. Benefits Instantly delivers moisture beyond the surface for petal-soft skin Restores skin's healthy hydration for a more youthful appearance Helps control oily skin and keeps skin balanced Boosts skin health and fights dullness for blooming radiance Bloom Cream is certified microbiome-friendly Lab tested Safe for sensitive skin Allergy tested Non-irritating Features 100% saw significant improvement in skin hydration for healthy radiance 97% saw healthier looking skin 97% said skin looked radiant for a more youthful appearance Key Ingredients Goat Milk & Probiotics: This proprietary blend of goat milk and probiotics deeply nourish and balance for healthy, dewy, radiant complexion. It's like yogurt for your sensitive skin! The Good Salt: formulated with healing Epsom salts to soften and soothe dry skin. Active Botanical Blend: comfrey, blue thistle, chamomile, cucumber, and aloe-packed full of antioxidants to protect against stress and pollutants.