We-Vibe

Bloom

$119.00

Buy Now Review It

At We-Vibe

Powerful rumbly vibrations Your workout will never be boring with over 10 different powerful rumbly vibrations. Waterproof Bloom is 100% waterproof making it easy to enjoy anywhere and simple to clean. Low power alert Know when your Bloom needs a charge, so it’s ready to go when you are. Comfortable design A unique design made with silky smooth silicone that is soft and gentle on your body. Rechargeable Convenient and eco-friendly, Bloom is rechargeable and lasts for up to 90 minutes on a single charge. No need for costly and wasteful disposable batteries. We-Connect™ With the free We-Connect app you can add pleasure by switching between preset vibes and customizing your own vibes.