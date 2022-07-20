Gucci

Bloom Ambrosia Di Fiori Eau De Parfum Intense Set

$179.00 $105.00

What it is: A two-piece fragrance set featuring the floral scent of Gucci Bloom Ambrosia di Fiori in full and travel sizes. Fragrance story: An imaginary garden redolent of flowers and plants in diverse types and colors, the original Gucci Bloom scent is the foundation of Gucci Bloom Ambrosia di Fiori. In the intensified take on this scent, the vibrant bouquet features new ingredients, including the rare and tenacious velvety orris, the root of iris. The other new note, damascena rose, is distilled from the most fragrant breed of rose harvested in the early morning. Instead of the classic pyramid construction of top, heart and base notes, the fragrance opens fully at once with noble and rare flowers of jasmine bud extract, tuberose, rangoon creeper, damascena rose and velvety orris. Style: Floral. Set includes: - Full-size Eau de Parfum Intense (3.3 oz.) - Eau de Parfum Intense Rollerball (0.25 oz.) Notes: Jasmine bud extract, tuberose, rangoon creeper, damascena rose, velvety orris.