Nexxus

Blonde Assure Purple Conditioner

$16.99 $10.19

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

Nexxus Blonde Assure Purple Conditioner can be your solution to the dryness, dullness or brassiness that comes with blonde, gray, silver, bleached, or color-treated hair. Featuring a rich, sulfate-free formula of keratin protein and lavender pigments, this purple conditioner for brassy hair is a welcome addition to any color-preserving routine. Simultaneously a hair toner and hair conditioner, this treatment reduces brassiness, boosts shine and evens hair tone. Plus, it adds moisture and helps improve the overall health of your hair, especially if you're using hair dyes or bleach to achieve your dream color.