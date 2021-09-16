Kevin Murphy

Blonde.angel

Do blondes have more fun? We can’t say for sure – but we do know that brassy blondes have the least fun of all. Enter, Kevin Murphy’s Blonde.Angel, a treatment conditioner that will not only moisturise and soften bleached, highlighted and grey hair, it will also enhance your hard-earned hair colour, reviving and brightening strands that have strayed into yellow-orange territory. Enriched with luscious natural extracts – including lavender flower and brazil nut extracts – this fabulous formula will leave your locks sleek, soft and seriously vibrant.