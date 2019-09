Mr. Smith

Blond

$45.00

Buy Now Review It

At Mr. Smith

Mr. Smith’s Blond enhances colour by removing yellow and brassy tones from bleached and coloured hair. Almond, lavender and orange peel oil calm the scalp and enrich the hair with vitamins that help repair damaged cells. PETA certified vegan. Sulfate, paraben and silicone free. 200ml