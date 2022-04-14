Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Home & Decor
Décor
Anthropologie
Blockprinted Monogram Trinket Dish
$14.00
$11.20
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
This giftable dish offers a lovely place to keep jewelry and tiny treasures.
Need a few alternatives?
Latitude Run
Colton Beveled Accent Mirror
BUY
$183.99
$315.27
Wayfair
Urban Outfitters
Laurie Bed Tray
BUY
$99.00
Urban Outfitters
Wolfum
Handcrafted Wooden Mix & Match Trays
BUY
$68.00
Food52
Auosthop
Wooden Outdoor Folding Picnic Table
BUY
$35.55
Walmart
More from Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Livia Pitcher
BUY
$68.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Grove Mug
BUY
$11.20
$14.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Nostalgia Candle
BUY
$19.20
$24.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Blockprinted Monogram Trinket Dish
BUY
$11.20
$14.00
Anthropologie
More from Décor
Latitude Run
Colton Beveled Accent Mirror
BUY
$183.99
$315.27
Wayfair
Urban Outfitters
Laurie Bed Tray
BUY
$99.00
Urban Outfitters
Wolfum
Handcrafted Wooden Mix & Match Trays
BUY
$68.00
Food52
Auosthop
Wooden Outdoor Folding Picnic Table
BUY
$35.55
Walmart
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted