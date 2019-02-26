Skip navigation!
Rosetta Getty
Blocked Split Dress
$650.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Shopbop
Fabric: Jersey Self-tie at waist Colorblock print Maxi length Crew neck Sleeveless Shell: 100% cotton Dry clean Made in the USA Style #RGETT30006
Featured in 1 story
15 Items To Buy Now From Shopbop's Sale
by
Eliza Huber
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Simone Rocha
Floral Patchwork Dress
$4875.00
$1170.00
from
Spring
BUY
DETAILS
Who What Wear
Striped Short Sleeve Jersey T-shirt Midi Dress
$34.99
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Staud
Stella Dress Red
$375.00
from
Staud
BUY
DETAILS
Topshop
Strappy Cross Back Maxi Dress
$45.00
from
Topshop
BUY
More from Rosetta Getty
DETAILS
Rosetta Getty
Open-back Satin Midi Dress
$880.00
$704.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Rosetta Getty
Leather And Pvc Sandals
£580.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Rosetta Getty
Leather And Pvc Sandals
$690.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
DETAILS
Rosetta Getty
Knotted Velvet Headband
$315.00
$94.50
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
More from Dresses
DETAILS
Free People
Coronado Maxi Dress
$98.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Eloquii
V-neck A-line Dress
$99.95
from
Eloquii
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Dobby Puff Sleeve Babydoll Dress
$69.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Wilfred
Only Slip Dress
$118.00
from
Aritzia
BUY
