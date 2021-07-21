Rowing Blazers

Super heavyweight (400g / 14 oz.) rugby jersey. Handmade in Europe. 100% cotton, knitted in the traditional 12 gauge style. Stunning material and craftsmanship. Feels incredible. Rugby collar; three-button placket; gorgeous rib knit cuffs. Made in Portugal. These run true to size (men sizes). Michael is 6'3" and wearing a size Medium. Donovan is 6'1" and wearing a size Medium. Hella is 6'2" and wearing a size Medium. Find Your Size Our Summer '21 collection is our largest to date. Inspired by the '90s and by RB founder Jack Carlson's youth, it has a lofty goal: redefining the word "preppy." “We’ve avoided the word ‘preppy’ since Rowing Blazers started, almost exactly four years ago,” says Carlson. “The whole world has changed a lot in that time, and I think it’s time to start facing head-on what we’ve been doing unintentionally the whole time, and that’s changing the way people think about ‘preppy’ clothes (for the better). The way that the industry has presented so-called ‘preppy’ clothing in the past has been at worst problematic and at best cringeworthy and corny. But for me in 2021, that vibe doesn’t ring true. I think about growing up in the ‘90s and early 2000s and a whole crazy mixture of influences. This stuff, at its core, is colorful, fun, and a little subversive.” References to tennis and chess mix with nods to surf and streetwear; the palette ranges from ‘90s neons to more classic ‘preppy’ color combinations; and obsessively researched collaborations with historic heritage brands sit seamlessly alongside mesh shorts and graphic tees.