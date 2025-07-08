Bliss

Block Star Spf 30 Daily Tinted Sunscreen

$25.00 $14.39

Buy Now Review It

#1 Best Selling Scalp Growth Serum Back In Stock + promotes and extends the growth phase + lessens hair loss, thinning, and fall-out + soothes and hydrates the scalp The Scalp Science— Our Stem Cell Serum harnesses the power of plant cell culture technology, utilizing Swiss Apple Stem Cells (2%). This particular composition rich in phytonutrients leads to incredible longevity properties, revitalizing hair stem cells and repairing the scalp microbiome from a cellular level. Results of a clinical study found Swiss Apple Stem Cells (2%) led to 34% less shedding within one month of use, along with an elongated rate of the hair follicle growth phase. With the added benefits of Aloe Vera (1%) and Bamboo Extracts (2%), this scalp treatment works to prevent hair loss, thinning + fallout, while improving hair density and providing the scalp with balanced hydration.