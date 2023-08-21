Bliss

Block Star Daily Mineral Spf 30

$25.00 $17.50

Buy Now Review It

At Bliss

How To Use Apply liberally - 1/2 teaspoon for face and neck - 15 minutes before sun exposure. Reapply at least every 2 hours. Reference the Drug Facts box information on product packaging for full directions and warnings. Application Tips: Dot onto skin - nose, cheeks, forehead, chin and neck - in thin, buildable layers, and rub to blend. Repeat as needed to apply a total of 1/2 teaspoon. Out in the sun? Reapply every 2 hours for optimal sun protection.